Fifty-six more people in Cook County have died of causes related to COVID-19, the Cook County medical examiner confirmed Tuesday.

The county’s coronavirus death toll now stands at 1,969, the medical examiner’s office said.

Illinois saw its deadliest day Tuesday, with Gov. J.B. Pritzker reporting 176 new deaths. Cook County makes up about 69% of the 2,838 deaths in Illinois.