Medical examiner confirms 65 more COVID-19 deaths in Cook County, raising total to 1,668

The Cook County medical examiner’s office on Thursday confirmed another 65 deaths connected to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The newly confirmed fatalities bring the county’s toll to 1,668, the medical examiner’s office said.

Cook County makes up about 75% of the 2,215 deaths in Illinois. On Wednesday, state health officials announced 2,253 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois.

The state has now seen 50,355 people test positive for the virus.