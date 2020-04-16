Medical examiner confirms 74 more COVID-19 deaths, bringing Cook County toll to 784

The Cook County medical examiner’s office confirmed 74 more coronavirus-related deaths Wednesday, raising the county’s total to 784.

The adults’ ages ranged from 39 to 97, the medical examiner’s office said. Cook County makes up about 73 percent of the 1,072 deaths across Illinois.

Earlier Thursday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced 125 more deaths and 1,140 new positive cases, raising the statewide total to 25,733 cases.

Additionally, health officials said the virus spread to another county, with 90 of 102 counties in the state now reporting cases.