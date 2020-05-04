Medical examiner confirms 97 more COVID-19 deaths in Cook County

article

The medical examiner’s office Monday confirmed 97 more COVID-19 deaths in Cook County.

The newly confirmed fatalities bring the county’s toll to 1,913, the medical examiner’s office said.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Monday 1,000 people in Chicago have died from the outbreak.

On Sunday, state health officials announced 2,994 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois. A record 19,417 coronavirus tests were processed Saturday.

The state has now seen 61,499 people test positive for the virus.