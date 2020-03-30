Medical examiner identifies 23 more COVID-19 deaths; Cook County total at 71

The Cook County medical examiner’s office confirmed an additional 23 COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, raising the tally for the county to 71.

Four people died Tuesday, 10 Monday, six Sunday and three died March 28, 27 and 24, the medical examiner’s office said. Ages ranged from 26 to 86.

The medical examiner’s office identified the 26-year-old as Jose Duarte, who was pronounced dead Sunday. Autopsy results found he died of acute respiratory distress syndrome due to COVID-19 infection with cardiovascular disease and diabetes among contributing factors.

Alberto Castro, 86, died Monday of pneumonia due to COVID-19 infection with cardiovascular disease and diabetes as contributing factors, the medical examiner’s office said.

The new confirmed fatalities come as health officials on Tuesday announced an additional 937 COVID-19 cases in Illinois, bringing the state’s total to 5,994 cases. So far, 99 people have died from the disease in the state.