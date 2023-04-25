Expand / Collapse search

Meeting scheduled at Highland Park high school to discuss metal detectors, other security measures

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Highland Park
FOX 32 Chicago

Meeting scheduled at Highland Park high school to discuss metal detectors, other security measures

Parents in Highland Park are pushing for metal detectors at the high school.

HIGHLAND PARK. Ill. - Parents in Highland Park are pushing for metal detectors at the high school.

The school was forced into lockdown on April 4, exactly nine months after the town's parade shooting.

At a previous school board meeting, parents called for installing metal detectors at entrances and adding more armed security.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Nothing has been implemented yet. 

The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m.