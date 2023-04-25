Meeting scheduled at Highland Park high school to discuss metal detectors, other security measures
HIGHLAND PARK. Ill. - Parents in Highland Park are pushing for metal detectors at the high school.
The school was forced into lockdown on April 4, exactly nine months after the town's parade shooting.
At a previous school board meeting, parents called for installing metal detectors at entrances and adding more armed security.
Nothing has been implemented yet.
The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m.