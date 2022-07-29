Mega Millions lottery fever grows as jackpot crosses $1.2 billion — what to know

We are just a few hours away from Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing, which is now worth more than $1.2 billion.

Stores are beginning to see an influx of people hoping to score the lucky ticket.

Sales associates at a Near West Side gas station say typically they see about 50 people per day buying Mega Millions tickets. But with a jackpot of this magnitude, they’ve sold tickets to more than 400 people already.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

It’s the third-largest jackpot of all time, and also the largest jackpot in the United States in four years.

Folks have been going in and out of the BP gas station along West Van Buren all day long to purchase their winning ticket — a lot of people are feeling extra lucky.

Lottery officials anticipate five million tickets to be sold Friday night across the seven-thousand Illinois lottery retailers.

This current jackpot series started April 19. There have been 29 consecutive drawings without a winner.

People that FOX 32 Chicago spoke to are already claiming victory.

"Help my family, help out the homeless, and help out everyone I can," one man said.

"Well first thing I always think about my family, so make sure they're straight. Definitely pay off my students loans," one woman said.

"Sit back, relax … chill," another man said.

Lottery officials say you have a one-and-three-hundred-millionth chance of winning the jackpot.

Sales for Friday night's Mega Millions game end at 9:45 p.m. The drawing is at 10. Tickets are $2 each.