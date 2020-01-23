Metra Electric trains running with delays after wire issue near Millennium Station

Metra Electric trains were running with delays Thursday morning after a wire issue near Millennium Station.

All train movement into and out of the downtown station was initially halted about 8:20 a.m. due to a “wire problem,” Metra said in a service alert.

About 8:45 a.m., a couple tracks into the station had reopened and trains were moving again with delays, according to Metra spokesman Tom Miller.

Miller could not elaborate on the cause of the wire issue.

Metra said to expect delays of up to 35 minutes.