Metra North Central trains running with delays after possible body found near Buffalo Grove

Metra North Central Service trains were running with delays Monday morning after crews saw what could be a body near the tracks near northwest suburban Buffalo Grove.

A Metra spokesman said a crew on inbound train 104, scheduled to arrive in Chicago at 7:47 a.m., reported that they may have seen a body near the tracks somewhere near Buffalo Grove.

There’s currently no indication that anyone was hit by a train, according to the transit agency.

Trains were running with delays of 45 to 55 minutes, Metra said.

Buffalo Grove police said the investigation is being handled by Wheeling police. Wheeling police did not immediately provide details about the situation.

It was not immediately clear how long the delay would last, according to Metra. Riders are advised to listen to platform announcements for the latest service information.