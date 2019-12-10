Metra UP-NW service delayed after man fatally hit by train at Arlington Park station

Metra Union Pacific Northwest service resumed moving past the Arlington Park station Tuesday morning after trains were stopped for more than an hour for a man fatally struck by a train.

Metra announced about 8:30 a.m. that a single track was opened at the station and that trains would resume at reduced speeds.

Trains #620 and #622 remained stopped, and passengers on those trains have not been allowed to disembark, according to Metra spokesman Tom Miller.

Trains were initially halted at 7:20 a.m. when train #620 struck a person at the Arlington Park station, Miller said.

Paramedics responded for a man hit by a train, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Arlington Heights Fire Department. Officials were not immediately able to identify him.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the fatality.

Updates will be provided via the Metra.com website.