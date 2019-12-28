Michigan State student home on break shot and killed in South Side apartment

article

A suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a woman Friday in a Chatham apartment on the South Side, police said.

About 9:49 p.m., a witness heard a gunshot and found Lyniah Bell, 19, in the bedroom of an apartment in the 8100 block of South Maryland Avenue, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Bell suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. An autopsy Saturday said she died of that gunshot wound, and her death was ruled a homicide.

Police said the shooting may have been a domestic incident. A suspect is in custody and charges were pending Saturday morning.

Bell was a freshman at Michigan State University who was home on winter break.

Bell was a graduate of North Lawndale College Prep. The school released a statement that said in part: "To know Lyniah was to love her. A Peace Warrior and National Honors Society inductee, her extracurriculars included Theatre club, Hoops High, and CAPS (student instructor program). We just can’t say enough good about the positive impact she had on the school community."