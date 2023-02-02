Migrants begin moving into former Woodlawn elementary school as neighbors stay opposed

One-hundred migrants moved into the former Wadsworth Elementary School in Woodlawn on Thursday. This comes after neighborhood residents voiced opposition.

The building once had more than 500 students in attendance when it was active. Now, city officials say it will eventually house 250 adult migrants.

"Today, 100 men and women moved into Wadsworth. Due to capacity levels, these individuals were relocated from other facilities," Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office said in a statement.

Earlier this week, workers trimmed tree branches in front of the building, and sidewalks and parking lots were plowed and salted to prepare for the move-in.

Woodlawn-area residents told city and state officials they are opposed to having migrants move to their neighborhood. The city has received more than 5,000 migrants since August, bused here by the governors of Texas and Colorado.

"I am, to say the least, freaking appalled at this fiasco," said one resident.

"I’m especially concerned about loitering and solicitation that may occur on the campus grounds," another resident said.

Third District Police Commander Roderick Watson assured neighbors they would get regular updates.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The state of Illinois has approved funding for the city's expenses.