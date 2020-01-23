Millennium Station station evacuated for fire alarm; Metra Electric trains running with major delays

Millennium Station was evacuated Thursday morning after the sprinkler system was set off for an unknown reason, causing major delays for riders of Metra Electric and South Shore Line trains.

The evacuation was prompted just minutes after trains began moving again for a previous “wire issue” that halted trains near the station.

The station’s sprinkler system and fire alarm were activated about 9:30 a.m., a Metra spokesperson Tom Miller said.

It was unclear what set off the alarm, but the issue was resolved at 10:06 a.m. when people were allowed back into the station and trains resumed moving, Miller said.

The fire alarm compounded an earlier issue that had been resolved just 30 minutes earlier, he said.

Trains were initially halted at Millennium Station about 8:20 a.m. due to a “wire problem,” and began moving shortly before 9 a.m., Miller said.

Miller could not elaborate on the cause of the wire issue.

South Shore Line trains were reporting delays of at least 90 minutes.