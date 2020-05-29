Minneapolis police officer involved in death of George Floyd taken into custody

article

Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was arrested Friday in the death of George Floyd, Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said.

Harrington did not say where Chauvin is being held or on what charges.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman is expected to make an announcement regarding developments in the case at 1 p.m. FOX 9 will carry that news conference live on air and at fox9.com/live.

Chauvin was seen in a video kneeling on George Floyd’s neck as Floyd repeatedly says “I can’t breathe.” The officer continued to press his knee onto Floyd’s neck even after he lost consciousness. None of the other officers at the scene attempted to check on Floyd until after the ambulance arrived, despite bystanders’ pleas.

Floyd later died at the hospital. His death has sparked national outrage.

Chauvin and three other police officers were fired following the incident. The BCA and FBI are investigating.

Many people, including Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, are calling for Chauvin to be criminally charged in Floyd's death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.