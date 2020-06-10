Missing 10-year-old boy, 2 sisters last seen in South Shore

article

Police are asking the community for help finding a missing boy and his two sisters who were last seen in South Shore.

Jah-Lill Sparks, 10, Jal-Ilah Sparks, 13, and their 6-year-old sister were last seen Tuesday in the area of 70th Street and South Merrill Avenue, Chicago police said.

They may be traveling to Hammond, Indiana, or south suburban South Holland, police said.

Jah-lil is 4-feet, 85 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing tan shorts and black and white shoes.

Jal-ilah is 5-foot-1, 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a multi-colored shirt, blue jean shorts and pink shoes.

Police did not provide a description of their younger sister.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central SVU detectives at 312-747-8380.

