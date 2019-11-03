Missing 14-year-olds may be together

article

A 14-year-old boy has been reported missing from Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side, and he may with with a missing 14-year-old girl.

Erik Hernandez was last seen Friday in the 3300 block of West 61st Place, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police. He may be in the company of 14-year-old Lourdes Pardo, who was reported missing the same day.

Hernandez is described by police as being 5-foot-6, 160 pounds, with brown eyes, brown hair and having a light-brown complexion.

He was last seen wearing a black sweater and black jogging pants, police said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.