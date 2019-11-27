Missing 15-year-old girl last seen in Park Manor

article

Police are asking the community for help finding a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen in Park Manor on the South Side.

Makiyla Patrick, 15, was last seen Nov. 16 in the area of the 6900 block of South Calumet Avenue, Chicago police said in a missing person alert.

She is 5-foot-1, 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. It is not known what she was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.