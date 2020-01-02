Missing 16-year-old girl last seen in Gage Park

article

Police are asking the community for help finding a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen in Gage Park on the Southwest Side.

Alize Valles-Rivera was last seen Dec. 20 in the 5100 block of South Rockwell Street, Chicago police said in a missing person alert.

She is 5-foot-3, 130 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black North Face jacket, light-colored blue jeans and blue Air Force One gym shoes with orange accents, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central SVU detectives at 312-747-8380.