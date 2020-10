article

Police are asking the community for help finding a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen on the Near West Side.

Jernagin Karington was last seen Sept. 28 in the 1000 block of West 14th Street, Chicago police said.

She is 5-foot-8, 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8266.