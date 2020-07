article

Police are asking for help locating a missing Back of the Yards man who may need medical attention.

Carlos Uriel Borreguero-Ramirez, 19, was last seen July 14 in the 4600 block of South Paulina Street, according to Chicago police.

He may be carrying a light blue backpack, and is known to sometimes visit Chinatown, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.