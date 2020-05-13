article

Police are asking the community for help finding a missing 38-year-old woman last seen in Ravenswood on the North Side.

Maria Granjean was last seen about 7:40 p.m. Monday walking in the 4800 block of North Damen Avenue, Chicago police said.

She is 5-foot-10, 130 pounds with black hair and dark brown eyes, police said. She was last seen wearing an olive green coat with tan fur on the hood, skinny blue jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three Special Victims Unit detectives at 312-744-8266.