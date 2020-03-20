Missing 83-year-old woman last seen in Uptown

article

Police are asking the community for help finding a missing 83-year-old woman who was last seen in Uptown on the North Side.

Larisa Begunova was last seen Wednesday in the 4700 block of North Winthrop Avenue, Chicago police said. She only speaks Russian and may be in need of medical attention.

She is 5-foot-2, 160 pounds with blue eyes and short white hair. She was last seen wearing a dark-colored trench coat and carrying a bag with wheels.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North SVU detectives at 312-744-8266.