Missing Bellwood man may be in danger: police

Illinois State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Bellwood man who has a condition that may place him in danger.

Angel Rivera-Maldonado, 69, was reported missing about 6:30 p.m. Oct. 7 from the 500 block of 46th Avenue in west suburban Bellwood, state police said.

Police described Rivera-Maldonado as a 5-foot-3, 115-pound Hispanic man with gray hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, a camouflage hat and black shoes with reflective tape when he went missing, police said.

Anyone with information about Rivera-Maldonado’s location is asked to call the Bellwood Police Department at 708-547-3500.