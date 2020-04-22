Missing boy, 14, last seen in Irving Park

article

Police are asking the community for help finding a missing 14-year-old boy who was last seen in Irving Park on the Northwest Side.

Felix Lopez was last seen April 12 in the 4200 block of North Keystone Avenue and may be in need of medical attention, Chicago police said.

He is 5-foot-9 and 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, police said. It is not known what he was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North SVU detectives at 312-744-8266.