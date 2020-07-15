Missing boy, 15, last seen near South Loop

article

Police are asking the community for help finding a missing 15-year-old boy who was last seen near the South Loop.

Timothy Lawrence was last seen May 16 in the 1900 block of South Indiana Avenue, Chicago police said.

He is 5-foot-5 and 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes, police said. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with maroon sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8266.