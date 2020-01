article

A 19-year-old man was reported missing from Calumet Heights on the South Side.

Kevin Butler was last seen Monday leaving from the 9200 block of South Luella Avenue for Kennedy-King College, Chicago police said in a missing person alert.

Butler, who is 6-foot-5, was wearing a blue Columbia jacket and gray boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area South detectives at 312-747-8274.