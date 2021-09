article

Chicago Police are looking for a missing woman who was last seen on Thursday.

Cecilia Valdez, 24, was last seen on North Sheridan near Thorndale in the Edgewater area.

She is Hispanic, 5'5" tall, 115 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

If you have information, please call Chicago Police Special Victims Unit at 312-744-8266.

