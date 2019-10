article

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old girl who is missing from Chicago.

Kira Marshall was last seen Tuesday, October 1 in the vicinity of the 3200 block of W. Douglas Boulevard.

She is described as a black female, 5-foot-3, weighs 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact 911 or Area Central Detectives at 312-747-8380.