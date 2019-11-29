Missing girl, 15, last seen in Back of the Yards

article

Police are asking the community for help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen in Back of the Yards on the South Side.

Nyoka Clark was last seen Nov. 27 in the area of West 50th Street and South Loomis Boulevard, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

She is 5-foot-6, 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair in braids. She was last seen wearing a black Nike shirt.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.