Missing girl, 15, last seen in Garfield Ridge

Police are asking the community for help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen in Garfield Ridge on the Southwest Side.

Clarissa Munoz-Sanchez was last seen Dec. 10 in the area of the 5200 block of South Moody Avenue and may be in need of medical attention, Chicago police said in a missing person alert.

She is 4-foot-10, 115 pounds with brown eyes and red hair, police said. She was last seen wearing dark-gray jogging pants, a black hooded sweatshirt and black shoes.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.