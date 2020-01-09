Missing girl, 16, last seen in Ashburn

article

Police are asking the community for help finding a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen in Ashburn on the South Side.

Latajia Jackson was last seen Jan. 3 in the area of 77th Street and Pulaski Road, Chicago police said in a missing person alert. She is known to visit the West Side.

She is 5-foot-4, 125 pounds with brown eyes and short blond and orange hair, police said. She was last seen wearing a gray and silver jacket, light blue jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.