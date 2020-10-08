Missing ‘high risk’ 82-year-old man last seen on NW Side

article

Police are asking the community for help finding a missing 82-year-old man described as “high risk” who was last seen on the Northwest Side.

Fernando Leal, who also goes by Ramon, was last seen Wednesday in the 6500 block of block of West Cornelia Avenue, Chicago police said.

He suffers from short term memory loss and is not carrying identification but will respond to his name, police said.

He is 5-foot-6, 120 pounds with brown eyes and gray and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at 312-746-6554.