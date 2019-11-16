Missing Lake County girl, 16, last seen leaving school in Wisconsin

article

Authorities are looking for a teenage girl who has gone missing from unincorporated Antioch in the north suburbs.

Emma Roberts, 16, was last seen leaving school Wednesday in Salem, Wisconsin, at the end of the school day, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office. Roberts’ family recently moved to unincorporated Antioch but kept her enrolled at the Central High School District of Westosha.

Detectives believe Roberts got a ride home from school, packed her bags and left before her family arrived home, the sheriff’s office said. Roberts does not have her cellphone because it was taken from her “as a consequence.”

Roberts was described as a 5-foot-7, 145-pound girl with blue eyes and dark blonde hair. She has a tattoo of a guitar on her left shoulder with the word “Dad” written on it, the sheriff’s office said.

Roberts may be in Racine or Kenosha counties in Wisconsin, or in Lake County in Illinois, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 847-549-5200.