Missing man, 32, last seen in Englewood

Police are asking the community for help finding a missing 32-year-old man who was last seen in Englewood on the South Side.

Corey Ramey was last seen about 1 p.m. Tuesday in the area of West Marquette Road and South Peoria Street, Chicago police said. He suffers from bipolar disorder.

He is 5-foot-8, 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and black socks without shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.

