Missing man, 32, may be headed towards Bloomington: police

Chicago police are asking for help locating a man who has gone missing from the Near North Side neighborhood.

Michael Shultis, 32, was last seen Sept. 21 in the 400 block of North Wabash Avenue, Chicago police said. Shultis may be in the Bloomington area and or the Greater Chicagoland Area.

Police described Shultis as a 6-foot-3, 190-pound man with brown eyes and blonde hair. It was not known what Shultis was wearing when he went missing.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.