Police are looking for a man who has been missing since last week from Gage Park on the South Side.

Jose Ramirez, 57, was last seen March 5 near the 5700 block of South Troy Avenue, Chicago police said. He may need medical attention.

He is a 5-foot-5 man weighing 190 pounds with brown eyes and black hair, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.