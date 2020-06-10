Missing man, 61, last seen near the VA hospital

article

A 61-year-old man has been reported missing from the Near West Side.

Robert Lowe was last seen June 3 near the Jesse Brown VA hospital in the 800 block of South Damen Avenue, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.

Lowe, who may be in need of medical attention, is 6-foot-2 inches, 200 pounds, with brown eyes, gray balding hair, and has a medium brown complexion, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 312-747-8380.