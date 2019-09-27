Missing man, 75, last seen near Northwestern Memorial Hospital

article

A 75-year-old missing man was last seen near Northwestern Memorial Hospital, according to police.

Robert Williams was last seen Sept. 26 in the area of the hospital located at 251 E. Huron St., Chicago police said in an alert.

He is 5-foot-10, 210 pounds with brown eyes and a bald head. He was last seen wearing a multicolor shirt, blue jeans and black gym shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.