Missing man from Roscoe Village may need medical attention: police

A 29-year-old man reported missing from Roscoe Village on the North Side may need medical attention, police say.

Joseph Doire was last seen Jan. 19 in the 1900 block of West School Street, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Doire frequently visits the areas near Addison and Halsted streets in Lake View, and near Fullerton and Southport avenues in Lincoln Park, police said. He sometimes wears his hair in a mohawk.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.