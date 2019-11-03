Missing man last seen in Grand Crossing may need medical attention

article

A missing man, who police say may be in danger, was last seen in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

Willie Woods, 62, was last seen Nov. 1 in the area of 1200 East 72nd Street, Chicago police said. He was wearing a black skull cap, an olive green coat, blue jeans and tan boots.

Woods may appear confused or in need of medical attention, police said. He is 5-foot-9, 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information of his whereabouts is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.missing