Missing person search leads police to vehicle in DuSable Harbor

A vehicle was found in DuSable Harbor Tuesday in the Gold Coast on the Near North Side.

About 3:15 a.m., Area North detectives investigating a missing person tracked a cell phone ping to the 100 block of North Lake Shore Drive, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

Investigators tell FOX 32 that the car is related to the search for two men who were last seen on Sunday.

The men -- who are from River Grove -- were last seen leaving a North Side nightclub in the 200 block of West Ontario at around 2:50 a.m. Sunday morning. They were driving a black, four-door Dodge Avenger heading east on Washington near Millennium Park. It's unknown if they were driving the car.

Tony Lemon, 21, had on a red hoodie with the word “Miami” on the front. Joseph Ramos, 22, had on a blue pullover hoodie.

Camera footage showed a vehicle drive into Lake Michigan, but it is unknown how many people were in the water or if they were able to make it back to shore safely, police said.

CPD’s Marine Unit is expected to initiate a recovery mission to retrieve the vehicle, police said. Lake Shore Drive remains open, but northbound exit ramps at Randolph Street are closed as well as the lakefront bike path.