Missing suburban girl, 13, may be in Chicago

A 13-year-old girl who went missing from the north suburbs may be in the Chicago area.

Cindy Ramirez was last seen about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of Brumel Street in Evanston, according to Chicago police.

Cindy frequently visits the Chicago area, police said. She was last seen wearing a multi-colored tank top, blue jean shorts and black shoes.

Anyone who knows her location is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.