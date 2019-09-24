Missing West Side teen may be in Missouri: police

article

A 17-year-old girl reported missing from Austin on the West Side may be in Missouri, according to police.

Lazaria Hampton was last seen Sept. 13 near her home in the 100 block of South Central Avenue, Chicago police said.

Hampton is believed to be in Springfield, Missouri staying with her extended family, police said. She is 5-feet-1 and about 110 pounds.

Anyone who knows her location is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.