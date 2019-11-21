Missing woman believed to be in danger after going with stranger to buy weed: police

article

Investigators are trying to track down a missing Indiana woman who was last seen getting into a car with someone she met on Facebook.

Police say Adriana Saucedo -- who is from Portage -- went with an unknown black male to buy marijuana Tuesday and never came home. The 27-year-old sent a Facebook message that she and the man were stopping to get gas, and that is the last time family and friends heard from her.

Police say they believe she is in danger. The man she was with was driving a dark colored sedan, possibly a Pontiac.

Saucedo was last seen wearing a black and white hoodie, black and grey jogging pants with a black stripe down the side of the legs, and burgundy squared-frame glasses. She has brown hair, brown eyes, she’s 5-foot-5 and weighs 220 pounds.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact Detective Nicole Heuberger at 219-764-5707, email her at nheuberger@portage-in.com, or Facebook message the Portage Police Department.