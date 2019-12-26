Missing woman last seen taking train from Glencoe to Chicago: police

article

A 27-year-old woman was reported missing from Lake View on the North Side.

Erica Neumann was last seen Dec. 19 and is missing from the 700 block of West Belmont Avenue, Chicago police said in a missing person alert.

She was last seen taking a train to Chicago from Glencoe and never made it to her destination, police said.

She is 5-foot-11, 135 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a black belted long coat, boots, a backpack and carrying a purse.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North SVU detectives at 312-744-8266.