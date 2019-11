article

Police are asking for help in locating a 19-year-old woman who may be on the North Side.

Lebecca Pitsenbarger was reported missing after she last spoke with family members Nov. 1, according to Chicago police.

Pitsenbarger, who is 5-foot-4, is known to visit the area near Lincoln and Ashland avenues in Lake View, police said.

Anyone who knows her whereabouts is asked to call Area North SVU detectives at 312-744-8266.