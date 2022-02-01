MLB Lockout: Here's what you should know as players reject final offer before league-imposed deadline

article

On March 1, Baseball players have rejected a final offer by Major League Baseball to end the ongoing lockout.

The offer was made by MLB officials about 90 minutes before a self-imposed 5 p.m. deadline for a labor deal to avoid canceled games. MLB commissioner Robn Manfred said the league and union have not made plans for future negotiations.

Here's what you should know about the situation, as it stands now.

What could this mean for this year's baseball season?

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has announced he is canceling the first two series of the season that was set to begin March 31, dropping the schedule from 162 games to likely 156 games at most.

Players won't be paid for missed games.

What about spring training?

With the Cactus League, spring training was supposed to start on Feb. 26. The Grapefruit League was also supposed to start on the same date, according to their website.

On the Cactus League website, it still states, as of the afternoon of March 1, that spring training games would start no earlier than March 5.

Why is there a lockout?

Major League Baseball plunged into its first work stoppage in a quarter-century when the sport’s collective bargaining agreement expired, and owners immediately locked out players in a move that threatens spring training and opening day.

Teams decided to force the long-anticipated confrontation during an offseason rather than risk players walking out during the summer, as they did in 1994. Players and owners had successfully reached four consecutive agreements without a work stoppage, but they have been accelerating toward a clash for more than two years.

"We believe that an offseason lockout is the best mechanism to protect the 2022 season," baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred wrote in a letter to fans. "We hope that the lockout will jumpstart the negotiations and get us to an agreement that will allow the season to start on time. This defensive lockout was necessary because the players’ association’s vision for Major League Baseball would threaten the ability of most teams to be competitive."

An agreement was also not made during Feb. 1's negotiations between the league and the players association.

What is the union demanding?

The union demanded change following anger over a declining average salary, middle-class players forced out by teams concentrating payroll on the wealthy and veterans jettisoned in favor of lower-paid youth, especially among clubs tearing down their rosters to rebuild.

"As players we see major problems with it," New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer said of the 2016 agreement. "First and foremost, we see a competition problem and how teams are behaving because of certain rules that are within that, and adjustments have to be made because of that in order to bring out the competition."

The union is seeking changes to the league's eligibility for free agency. Players currently need six years of MLB service time to satisfy that requirement.

Players are hoping to see that threshold lowered, allowing them to become free agents while younger and more valuable. They also want to see a designated hitter (DH) added to National League rosters, which players hope will secure a job for a veteran.

The Associated Press has reported the players also want to see the league’s luxury tax threshold raised from $210 million to $245 million, allowing teams to take on a higher payroll without a financial penalty. It’s part of their desire to see an increase in competition and a decrease in tanking.

Management, intent on preserving salary restraints gained in recent decades, rejected the union’s requests for what teams regarded as significant alterations to the sport’s economic structure.

What is the management offering?

In January 2022, it was reported that the MLB didn’t budge on free-agent eligibility or the luxury tax threshold. Team owners haven’t come anywhere near that number — offering $214 million instead.

However, both sides aren’t as far on other issues. Owners have offered to extend the DH to National League squads, and negotiators in both camps have been open to an NBA-style draft lottery, which would disincentivize tanking.

Owners would cap the lottery at the top three picks, but the players would cap it at eight.

Are there meetings going on between management and the players?

According to MLB officials, the two sides have been meeting in Florida since Feb. 21.

On Feb. 28, both sides made progress during 16.5 hours of bargaining, and new offers were exchanged on Tuesday.

On March 1, it was reported that the baseball player union convened a call of its player representatives after receiving MLB's offer. Players have repeatedly cautioned that significant differences remained in key economic areas, and MLB's proposal did not close that gap in their eyes.

How will a shorter season affect players?

Players would lose $20.5 million in salary for each day of the season that is canceled, according to a study by The Associated Press, and the 30 teams would lose large sums that are harder to pin down.

What are Arizona businesses saying about this year's season delay?

The owners of Willies Taco Joint and Crown Public House say they are ready for fans to came pouring back to Downtown Phoenix with a thirst for baseball, beer and bar food.

"We had a rough couple of years because of the pandemic," said Jason Bell with Crown Public House.

"We do want everyone to come down. It's a big time of year that we hire people for. It gets money flowing. It gets people coming out," said Hunter Katen with Willies Taco Joint.

The lack of games and fans at Chase Field will hurt a lot of people’s bottom line, as restaurant workers lose out on dollars when there are no baseball crowds eating and leaving tips.

"Everyone that comes down makes a difference for all of us," said Katen. "Waves of people come down, and we just haven't been seeing that lately."

Bell, meanwhile, is holding out hope that an agreement is made soon, but he says he is preparing for the possibility of no deals being made.

"I'm going to be checking the calendar more often on what Phoenix has for conventions," said Bell. "We also have [St. Patrick's Day] coming up, which will be good too."

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.

