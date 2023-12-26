More migrants dumped in Chicago suburbs, some arriving downtown by train

Another influx of migrants was dropped off in Chicago's suburbs over the holiday weekend, and in several cases, they are being sent to the city by train.

Migrants are supposed to be brought to Chicago's Landing Zone on the Near West Side. However, as FOX 32 reported last week, bus companies have tried to avoid fines and penalties implemented by the city when they don't follow guidelines. Instead, drivers are leaving new arrivals in the suburbs, with many getting to the city by taking a train to Ogilvie.

On Tuesday, a FOX 32 viewer from Glen Ellyn sent us new photos, stating that migrants were dropped off at the Metra station there. As shown, several asylum seekers were wrapped in blankets. We reached out to the police and are waiting for confirmation on what is next.

Meanwhile, in Elmhurst on Saturday, a total of 91 migrants on two buses were brought to the train station there. Police say those individuals remained on their buses until it was time to board a train to Chicago. Officials also tell us their Metra tickets to the city were purchased by someone described as a "leader" on the bus.

At the same time, Fox River Grove officials say at least 38 migrants were dropped off there over the weekend.

Chicago officials say that one bus is due to arrive at the Landing Zone on Tuesday, but their daily totals do not include buses that may show up in the suburbs.

Migrant encounters at the southern border have now exceeded 200,000 for the month of December, with an average of over 10,000 encounters a day. Crossings did not let up during Christmas, with agents outnumbered 200 to one.