Morton East High School on lockdown as Cicero police investigate threat of student with gun

Morton East High School in west suburban Cicero was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning as authorities investigated a claim that a student had a weapon.

“We understand that there have been claims of an active shooter at Morton East High School but please be assured that there is NOT an active shooter,” District 201 said in a statement.

The school was placed on lockdown about 10:30 a.m. after a student told administration they heard another student say he had a weapon at the school at 2423 S. Austin Blvd., according to Cicero police spokesman Ray Hanania.

“No one saw a weapon, and police are trying to identify who the student is,” Hanania said. “There is no threat at the moment. The lockdown was a precautionary measure.”

The lockdown will continue as police try to determine the accuracy of the threat, Hanania said.

School administration could not immediately be reached for comment.