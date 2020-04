article

A 17-year-old mother and her newborn have been reported missing from he South Shore neighborhood.

Tyyonna Griffin and 4-month-old Jacob Griffin were last seen Sunday near the 6800 block of South Crandon Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Tyyonna Griffin may be in need of medication, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.